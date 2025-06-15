Short Interest in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Drops By 49.0%

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of SKRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,847. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Get Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.