Short Interest in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Drops By 49.0%

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 5.5%
Shares of SKRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,847. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.