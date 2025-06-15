Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $212.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.