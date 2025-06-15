Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $224.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

