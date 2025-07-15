ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Boosted by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.0% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $966.47 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,007.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $957.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.31, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

