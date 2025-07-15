Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Sells 2,957 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. cut its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.1% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. Southern Company has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

