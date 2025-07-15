Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $351,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

