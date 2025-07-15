Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 170,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after buying an additional 2,738,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

