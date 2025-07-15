Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.