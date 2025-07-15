Leo Wealth LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,565.05. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

