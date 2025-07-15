West Bancorporation’s (WTBA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.
West Bancorporation Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.85.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
