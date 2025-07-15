West Bancorporation’s (WTBA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4,644.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.