Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 279.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 345,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,273. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $793.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 757.53%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

