United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Announces Special Dividend of $0.25

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 1st.

United-Guardian Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ UG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.92. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

