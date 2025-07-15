UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 343,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Amundi grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 87,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,654 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.