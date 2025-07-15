Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $678.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $627.80 and a 200 day moving average of $597.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.02.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

