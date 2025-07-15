Piper Sandler Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $65.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.50 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.27. 1,209,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,257. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $59.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

