UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Price

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $126.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.28.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,499. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.