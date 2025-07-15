Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $6,074,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.