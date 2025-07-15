Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.18.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

