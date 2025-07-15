SageOak Financial LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageOak Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.0% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

