Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9%

IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.