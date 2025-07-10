Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of CHYM opened at $31.03 on Monday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

