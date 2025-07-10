GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

