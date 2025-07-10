LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.60. LCNB has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.72%. Equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

