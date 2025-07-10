Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$84.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$75.72 and last traded at C$74.15, with a volume of 518468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.02.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.20.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total transaction of C$1,023,750.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total value of C$640,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,042,550. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.60.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

