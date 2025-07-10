UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $242.72 on Monday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,943,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

