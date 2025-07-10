Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CHYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.03 on Monday. Chime Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

