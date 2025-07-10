Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of PAHC opened at $31.39 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

