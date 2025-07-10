Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $40.44 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,861,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

