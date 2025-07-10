Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ NNE opened at $34.63 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 7.29.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

