Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 104.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $72.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.