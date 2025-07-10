TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $43.99 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $292,067.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,532.47. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,492 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.