Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $769.59 on Monday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $728.22 and its 200 day moving average is $645.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $214.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,467 shares of company stock worth $209,469,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

