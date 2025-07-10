Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $106.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.8%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 88.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $80.03 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

