Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $106.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.8%
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $80.03 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
