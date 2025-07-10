Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$12.33 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$6.74 and a 12-month high of C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.60.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

