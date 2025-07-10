Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $37.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

