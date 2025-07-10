Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Target Price at $88.38

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

OMAB opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 34.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 252,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.2% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 48,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

