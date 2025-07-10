Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVPH opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

