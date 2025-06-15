Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 295,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$12.55 and a twelve month high of C$17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of C$34.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mercedes-Benz Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

