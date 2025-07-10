Mega Fortune Co. Ltd. Plans $17 Million IPO for Week of July 14th (MGRT)

Mega Fortune Co. Ltd. (MGRT) is planning to raise $17 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,800,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Mega Fortune Co. Ltd. generated $3.3 million in revenue and $400,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $61.9 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Mega Fortune Co. Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in HongÂ Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (â€śIoTâ€ť) solution provider in Hong Kong. Through our operating subsidiary QBS System Limited (â€śQBS Systemâ€ť), founded in 2011, we have specialized in delivering comprehensive IoT solutions and services across various industries. Our vision is to become the preferred choice for IoT solutions for enterprises and projects in the Asia-PacificÂ region. We plan to achieve this through helping enterprises undergo digital transformation, launch IoT initiatives, upscale existing IoT applications, or IoT solutions with legacy systems. QBS Systemâ€™s business service portfolio includes the provision of IoT Integration Solution Services, IoT Maintenance and Support services, BPO services and trading sales. Our Industry and Market Opportunity With the continued growth and sophistication of Internet of Things (â€śIoTâ€ť) products and services, and the realization by ever more businesses of their ability to enhance their own customer offerings, the Company has focused on providing a proprietary set of products and services to and implementation of them for a focused universe of industries (specifically retail, entertainment and logistic and transportation for manufacturer) and leading enterprises within these industries. Our IoT Platform Our IoT customer platform relies upon an evolving, integrated blend of proprietary and generic products and services tailored to our focus industries and customized appropriately for particular clients. Our Industry and Market Opportunity With the continued growth and sophistication of Internet of Things (â€śIoTâ€ť) products and services, and the realization by ever more businesses of their ability to enhance their own customer offerings, the Company has focused on providing a proprietary set of products and services to and implementation of them for a focused universe of industries (specifically retail, entertainment and logistics and transportation for manufacturer) and leading enterprises within these industries. Our IoT Platform Our IoT customer platform relies upon an evolving, integrated blend of proprietary and generic products and services tailored to our focus industries and customized appropriately for particular clients. Our Products Our bundled product and service platforms, well recognized within their industry segments, including smart building solutions, smart bench, location based services, IoT solution, maintenance and support. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Mega Fortune Co. Ltd. disclosed the terms for its small IPO in an F-1/A filing dated May 2, 2025: The IPO consists of 3.75 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $16.88 million, if priced at the $4.50 mid-point of its range.)Â “.

Mega Fortune Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has 11 employees. The company is located at Unit 327 3/F 16W 16 Science Park West Avenue Shatin, New Territories Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 5627 5338 or on the web at https://qbssystem.com/.

