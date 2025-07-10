Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

CHYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of CHYM opened at $31.03 on Monday. Chime Financial has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

