Motive Wealth Advisors Has $540,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,000.10. The company has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

