Aries Wealth Management Buys 1,098 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $240,269,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

