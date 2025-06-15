Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

