Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 94,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

