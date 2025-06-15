Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $64.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $265,789.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,921.53. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

