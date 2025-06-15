Brighton Jones LLC Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.75. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

