Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average of $382.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

