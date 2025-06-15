Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,686 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

