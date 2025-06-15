Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 362,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.36.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

