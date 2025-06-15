Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 362,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.36.
About Silver Tiger Metals
