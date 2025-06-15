Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.15.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

